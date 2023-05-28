Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Raised to $122.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.08.

Shares of RL opened at $112.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.52. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $128.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 24.19%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

