Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 786 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Graham worth $9,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,328,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GHC opened at $569.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $611.06. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $525.58 and a twelve month high of $681.70.

Graham Dividend Announcement

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $18.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 132.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Graham

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $581.63 per share, with a total value of $58,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,128. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.