Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,170 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $9,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 677.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.30. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $69.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.02%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Further Reading

