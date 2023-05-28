Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,430 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,430 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $9,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZION. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.16 per share, with a total value of $483,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,274,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,803,758.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.37.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $59.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.