Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,164 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of A. O. Smith worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,241,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,519,000 after buying an additional 192,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,740,000 after buying an additional 225,462 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,001,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70,578 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $71,955,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,218,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,203,000 after purchasing an additional 515,752 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,218.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

NYSE AOS opened at $66.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.72 and its 200 day moving average is $64.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $71.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

