Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Century Communities worth $8,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 3.0% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Century Communities by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 4.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 381.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $64.34 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average is $58.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.74.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Century Communities had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $735.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $211,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

Featured Articles

