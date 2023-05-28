Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,343 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Viasat worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Viasat news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $33,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,607 shares of company stock valued at $63,644. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

VSAT stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.33.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

