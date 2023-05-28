Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.42 Million Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of Vista Outdoor worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $27.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.82. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 28.86% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $740.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $744,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,643.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 28,035 shares of company stock worth $784,917 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

