Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,888 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 29,919 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Franklin Resources worth $9,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3,698.1% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,156 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 75,856 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 11,022 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $681,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,864 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,632 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,465,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at $50,248,597.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

BEN opened at $24.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.26. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.