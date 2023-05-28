Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $78.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $76.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on PNW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.82.
Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance
NYSE PNW opened at $76.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $81.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile
Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.