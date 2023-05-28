Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $78.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $76.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PNW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.82.

NYSE PNW opened at $76.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $81.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

