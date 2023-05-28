Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 193,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 247,196 shares.The stock last traded at $90.92 and had previously closed at $90.82.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Institutional Trading of Pimco Total Return ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 671,629.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,892,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,152,356,000 after acquiring an additional 45,885,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,207,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,754,000 after acquiring an additional 969,487 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,738,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,307,000 after acquiring an additional 472,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3,107.8% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 402,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,080,000 after buying an additional 390,398 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

