PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 86,053 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 90,335 shares.The stock last traded at $59.53 and had previously closed at $59.40.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

