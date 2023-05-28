OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott's price target would indicate a potential upside of 112.07% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OPAL. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPAL opened at $6.13 on Friday. OPAL Fuels has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 0.53.

OPAL Fuels last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,004,061.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its stake in OPAL Fuels by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 56,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

