New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Gap Up to $78.24

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $78.24, but opened at $81.50. New Relic shares last traded at $80.35, with a volume of 191,947 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NEWR. Cowen increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

New Relic Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.81 and its 200-day moving average is $66.45.

Insider Transactions at New Relic

Institutional Trading of New Relic

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 8,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $587,406.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 8,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $587,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Barter sold 8,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $608,055.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,191 shares of company stock worth $30,457,526. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

