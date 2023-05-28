Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $65.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRVL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Up 32.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of -344.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.72. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $65.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $52,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 503,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,789,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,326,000 after purchasing an additional 150,487 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.