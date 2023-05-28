LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Position Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of LCI Industries worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 11.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,368,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,353,000 after acquiring an additional 251,778 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $15,175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter valued at $7,900,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 17.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 482,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,664 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 15.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 320,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after acquiring an additional 42,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $111.06 on Friday. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $89.28 and a twelve month high of $139.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.67.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $973.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.61 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 52.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LCII shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

