Keh Shew Lu Sells 3,000 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $289,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,617,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diodes alerts:

On Monday, May 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,683 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $352,610.42.

On Friday, May 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 24,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $2,272,320.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $465,200.00.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $95.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.48. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $97.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.03 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,241,000 after acquiring an additional 147,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,992,000 after acquiring an additional 106,322 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,090 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,001,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,905,000 after acquiring an additional 103,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,982,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,919,000 after acquiring an additional 144,410 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.