JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Investment analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.89% from the stock’s current price.

DOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.07.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DOC opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

About Physicians Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,504,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,902,000 after acquiring an additional 142,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,605,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,545,000 after acquiring an additional 59,564 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,649,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,399,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,203,000 after acquiring an additional 316,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after purchasing an additional 169,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Featured Stories

