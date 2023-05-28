Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) to Buy

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Valeo Trading Up 3.4 %

OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Valeo has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.

Get Valeo alerts:

Valeo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.