Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Gap Up to $20.63

Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.63, but opened at $21.16. Icahn Enterprises shares last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 1,230,455 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IEP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.89). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 38.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -352.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,417,000 after purchasing an additional 290,199 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 326,637 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 298,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $11,251,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Featured Stories

