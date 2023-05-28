Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Position Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,580,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.34% of Harmonic worth $60,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 11.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 41.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Harmonic by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Harmonic by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Harmonic Stock Performance
HLIT opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Harmonic Profile
Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.
Further Reading
