Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of GH opened at $28.08 on Friday. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.04. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 137.90% and a negative return on equity of 530.36%. The firm had revenue of $126.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amirali Talasaz acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at $48,596,062.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Guardant Health news, CEO Amirali Talasaz acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at $53,587,573.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 71.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,240 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in Guardant Health by 126.1% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,664,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,573 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Guardant Health by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,131 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Guardant Health by 17,112.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,431,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,577 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $21,408,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.