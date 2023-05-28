Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Gap Up to $3.13

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.13, but opened at $3.26. Geron shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 2,649,576 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GERN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Geron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Geron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Geron Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Geron

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 91.38% and a negative net margin of 30,349.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 35,000 shares of Geron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Geron by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Geron by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Geron by 11.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 34,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Geron by 24.4% in the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Stories

