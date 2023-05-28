Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Gap Up to $33.63

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.63, but opened at $34.87. Freeport-McMoRan shares last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 2,332,665 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.64.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Stories

