Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 136.7% from the April 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FLC opened at $14.08 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.