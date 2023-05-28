Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 136.7% from the April 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLC opened at $14.08 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 87.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

