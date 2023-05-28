First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Up to $5.76

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.76, but opened at $5.90. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 860,443 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AG shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

First Majestic Silver Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.59 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 35.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -2.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 105,048.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $392,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,010,285 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,511,019 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $212,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,855 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,028,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,742,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,994,000 after purchasing an additional 274,239 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,972,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 490,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Further Reading

