First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,269 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCNCA. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,860,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,860,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,753,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 543 shares of company stock valued at $359,254 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.4 %

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

FCNCA stock opened at $1,273.15 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $505.84 and a 12 month high of $1,345.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,025.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $851.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCNCA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

