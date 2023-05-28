ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Up 138.7% in May

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, an increase of 138.7% from the April 30th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ ERYP opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. ERYTECH Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC owned 0.31% of ERYTECH Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

