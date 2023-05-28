Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Up to $4.41

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.41, but opened at $4.52. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 162,275 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

About Equinox Gold

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.