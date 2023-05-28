Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Up to $4.41

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.41, but opened at $4.52. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 162,275 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
Equinox Gold Stock Up 1.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equinox Gold (EQX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.