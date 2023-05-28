Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,690 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Employers worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Employers by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Employers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Employers by 1,964.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EIG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Employers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Employers from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Employers in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Employers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $36.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.24. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.81 million. Employers had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Employers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Employers Profile

(Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers, Cerity, and Corporate and Others. The Employers segment includes traditional business offered under the EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment operates under the Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Featured Stories

