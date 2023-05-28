Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,610 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.47% of Trimble worth $58,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter worth $371,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Trimble by 5.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $72.24. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

