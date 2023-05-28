Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,865,309 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.31% of BOX worth $58,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth $40,887,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in BOX by 213.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after purchasing an additional 659,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 187.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 590,800 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 293.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 668,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 498,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,791,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX opened at $27.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 554.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.01.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. BOX had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $256.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.29 million. Research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $354,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,505,361. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $354,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,505,361. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,060 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

