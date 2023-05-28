Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 713,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.29% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $58,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. State Street Corp raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,947,000 after purchasing an additional 336,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,155,000 after acquiring an additional 287,880 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,257,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 704,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,631,000 after purchasing an additional 63,972 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 68.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 144,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 58,771 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.40.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $90.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.01. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $98.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

