Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 27,753 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,554,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.36% of Verint Systems worth $56,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRNT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1,537.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

VRNT stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -356.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $236.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,422 shares in the company, valued at $39,042,972.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,042,972.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $110,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,694.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,583 shares of company stock worth $7,895,427 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

