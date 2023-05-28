Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 28,224 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 963,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,224 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.14% of HealthEquity worth $59,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,461,000 after purchasing an additional 39,179 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in HealthEquity by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -177.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $233.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.43 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. As a group, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.91.

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

