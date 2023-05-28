Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 159,741 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,360,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 159,741 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.43% of Mueller Water Products worth $57,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MWA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MWA shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.45 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.