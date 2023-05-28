Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $5.13

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.13, but opened at $5.28. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 122,853 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on DADA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Dada Nexus Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $377.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.58 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. Research analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 133.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 15.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dada Nexus

(Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.