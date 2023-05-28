Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $5.13

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.13, but opened at $5.28. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 122,853 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on DADA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.
Dada Nexus Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 133.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 15.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Dada Nexus
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dada Nexus (DADA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.