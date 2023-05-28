CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Up 133.3% in May

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of CKX Lands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CKX Lands stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) by 251.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.23% of CKX Lands worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

CKX Lands Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CKX opened at $9.90 on Friday. CKX Lands has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $12.13.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the business of owning land and mineral interests. The firm collects income through its ownership in the form of oil and gas royalties, timber sales and surface payments from its lands. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Surface and Timber. The company was founded on June 27, 1930 and is headquartered at Lake Charles, LA.

