Citigroup Trims Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Target Price to $189.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Snowflake from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $183.17.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $150.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.59 and its 200 day moving average is $148.25. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $205.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,413,472.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,301 shares of company stock worth $44,133,577. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,681,000 after purchasing an additional 400,044 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,644,000 after purchasing an additional 754,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,782,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,229,000 after purchasing an additional 165,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,733,000 after purchasing an additional 251,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.