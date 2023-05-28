Citigroup Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $189.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $202.00 to $189.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.99% from the company’s previous close.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.17.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $150.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.59 and its 200 day moving average is $148.25. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $205.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,301 shares of company stock worth $44,133,577. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,681,000 after purchasing an additional 400,044 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,644,000 after purchasing an additional 754,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,782,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,229,000 after purchasing an additional 165,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,733,000 after purchasing an additional 251,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

