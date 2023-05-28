Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

TELNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Telenor ASA Trading Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $10.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 54.22% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.

