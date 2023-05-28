Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,141 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 16,431 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $47.84. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.39.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.30%.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $404,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,822,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $68,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,712.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $404,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,822,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,838. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

Featured Articles

