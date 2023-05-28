Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 806,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,736 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.44% of LexinFintech worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in LexinFintech by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 16,026 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,485,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 31,750 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after buying an additional 318,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on LX shares. UBS Group raised LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

LexinFintech Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LX opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.86.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $442.25 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.47%.

LexinFintech Profile

(Get Rating)

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of matching consumers with credit needs to its financial institution partners through its proprietary platform and mobile application. The company was founded by Wen Jie Xiao and Qian Qiao on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.