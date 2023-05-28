Citigroup Inc. Sells 17,292 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,292 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 87.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

JEF stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

