Citigroup Inc. Sells 17,189 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,189 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of ACI Worldwide worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 19.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,005,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala sold 14,070 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $341,619.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,891.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

ACIW stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $451.81 million for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.80%. Research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

