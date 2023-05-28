Citigroup Inc. Has $1.44 Million Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.32% of OneSpan worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Stock Performance

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $56.62 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on OSPN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. It operates through the Digital Agreements and Security Solutions segments. The Digital Agreements segment consists of solutions that enable the company’s clients to secure and automate business processes associated with their digital agreement and customer transaction lifecycles that require consent, non-repudiation, and compliance.

