Citigroup Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 53,799 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Geron worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GERN. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,680,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Geron by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after buying an additional 1,910,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Geron by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,518,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,386,000 after buying an additional 1,593,868 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Geron by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,635,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 649,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Geron Stock Performance

Shares of Geron stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. Geron Co. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Geron

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Geron had a negative net margin of 30,349.19% and a negative return on equity of 91.38%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Stories

