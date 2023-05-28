Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $120.11 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

