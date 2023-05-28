Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bonterra Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Bonterra Resources stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23. Bonterra Resources has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.94.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bonterra Resources (BONXF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.