Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bonterra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Bonterra Resources stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23. Bonterra Resources has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.94.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

