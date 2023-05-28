BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Gap Up to $55.03

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.03, but opened at $56.64. BHP Group shares last traded at $56.51, with a volume of 492,435 shares traded.

BHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.09) to GBX 2,510 ($31.22) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.31) to GBX 2,900 ($36.07) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, CLSA raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,211.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.15.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

In other news, insider Gary Goldberg acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.37 per share, for a total transaction of $58,371.00. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

